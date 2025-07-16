From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris has embarked on a series of courtesy visits to security agencies ahead of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise scheduled to begin in August 2025.

Dr. Idris kicked off his tour with a visit to the Gombe State Commissioner of Police and Co-Chair of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), CP Bello Yahaya, where he emphasised the vital role of security agencies in delivering credible elections and pledged to support the training of security personnel in the state.

He briefed the police on the upcoming CVR exercise, expected to start with online pre-registration on August 18 and followed by physical registration at INEC offices across all 11 Local Government Areas (LGAs) starting August 25. He called on the security agencies to ensure a smooth process and encouraged officers to update or correct their voter records, noting they may be eligible to vote in future elections if electoral reforms are passed.

He said, “This is important because if the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and amendments to the Electoral Act 2022 are successful, all those involved in election duties may have the opportunity to vote. As the 2027 General Elections approach, we will rely on your support and cooperation to deliver on our mandate,” the REC stated.

In his remarks, CP Bello Yahaya commended the REC’s proactive approach and assured him of the police command’s full support. He also welcomed the REC’s offer of collaboration on training initiatives, stating that the Command would benefit from Dr. Idris’s wealth of experience.

The REC also visited the Commander of the 301 Artillery Regiment (General Support), Col. Abubakar Mohammed, and the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jibrin Idris. Both pledged their agencies’ support for INEC’s activities in the state.