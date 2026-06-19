Gombe: GOGIS restores blocked access roads, allocates alternative plots to affected landowners

The Gombe State Government has commenced the restoration of blocked access roads in the GDP16 layout of the Gombe metropolis as part of efforts to address irregular land allocations and improve urban planning in the state.

Speaking during the exercise, the Director-General of the Gombe Geographic Information System (GOGIS), Dr Kabiru Usman Hassan, said the action followed an audit conducted on the layout three years ago, which uncovered multiple allocations, illegal developments and distortions that affected the area’s road network and overall planning.

According to him, the exercise aims to restore connectivity within the layout, improve circulation and create a more habitable environment for residents.

Dr Hassan explained that some of the affected plots had been allocated on designated access roads, often without the knowledge of the beneficiaries. He said the state government had approved alternative allocations for such individuals to ensure they were not unfairly penalised for mistakes beyond their control.

“The government recognises that many beneficiaries acquired the plots through official channels or third parties without knowing they were improperly allocated. In line with the governor’s directive, alternative plots are being provided,” he said.

The GOGIS chief noted that the agency has continued to implement reforms aimed at sanitising land administration and promoting orderly urban development. He cited the development of modern layouts, including Shongo Gardens and Shaw Abu Bakr District, as part of efforts to curb unplanned settlements and support sustainable growth.

He also urged prospective land buyers to conduct official searches through GOGIS before purchasing property to avoid future disputes.

One of the beneficiaries, Abubakar Ibrahim, described the allocation of a replacement plot as a relief after years of uncertainty.

Ibrahim said he unknowingly purchased a plot located on an access road about seven years ago and had struggled to resolve the issue. He commended the state government and GOGIS for introducing reforms that have improved transparency and efficiency in land administration, noting that the new digital system has made land verification easier and more reliable.