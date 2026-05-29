Go after kidnappers, terrorists, Army Chief charges troops

By Philip Nwosu

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has directed troops of Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD to intensify offensive operations against kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements operating across the North Central region.

Oluyede gave the directive during his maiden operational visit to the Headquarters of Joint Task Force North Central (JTF-NC) at Sobi Barracks, Ilorin, Kwara State.

A statement issued in Abuja by the acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, said the Army Chief reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property nationwide.

He urged troops to sustain operational pressure on criminal elements and deny them freedom of movement within the operational environment.

Oluyede also assured troops of the continued deployment of combat enablers and operational resources to strengthen clearance operations and dismantle criminal hideouts across Kwara and Niger states.

The Army Chief reiterated his commitment to personnel welfare, stressing that improved welfare packages remain essential for sustaining morale, operational effectiveness and combat readiness.

He further urged troops to remain disciplined, professional and loyal to the Constitution and the democratically elected government.

Earlier, Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force North Central Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD, Maj.-Gen. Yakubu Yahaya, commended the COAS for his leadership and support.

Yahaya assured him that troops under the operation would remain committed to restoring peace and stability across the North Central region.