George-Kelly withdraws from Rivers APC primary election, pledges support for party candidate

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Dr. George-Kelly, has withdrawn from the party’s primary election few hours to the exercise.

He cited the need for party unity and loyalty to the leadership of the APC

In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday night, the aspirant said his decision followed consultations with members of his political team and critical stakeholders after a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the national leadership of the APC.

George-Kelly, who described himself as a committed member of the Rivers State Rainbow Coalition for President Bola Tinubu under the leadership of Chief Nyesom Wike, said the decision was taken in the overriding interest of party cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said the meeting focused on the future of the APC in Rivers State and the need for solidarity and strategic alignment within the party.

While announcing his withdrawal from the governorship race and pledged his “unwavering support, loyalty and cooperation” to whoever emerges as the party’s candidate at the end of the primaries.

The aspirant said his political journey had always been guided by leadership, loyalty and respect for constituted authority, stressing that power ultimately comes from God.

Quoting Psalm 33:11, he stated: “The counsel of the Lord standeth for ever.”

George-Kelly also reaffirmed his commitment to the success of President Tinubu, the APC and Rivers State in the 2027 elections.

He urged party members and supporters to remain united and continue working together for the progress of the state and the party.

He said: “As we prepare for tomorrow’s primaries, I consider it necessary to address a few important issues as a committed believer in the Rivers State Rainbow Coalition for President Bola Tinubu, under the leadership of my leader, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

“In recent days, the national leadership of our great party convened a crucial stakeholders’ meeting, during which extensive and far-reaching deliberations were undertaken regarding the future of the APC in Rivers State and the imperative of fostering cohesion, solidarity, and strategic alignment ahead of the primaries and the 2027 general elections.

“Following that meeting, and after wide consultations with members of my political team and other critical stakeholders, I have taken the decision, in the overriding interest of party unity and in deference to the supremacy of the party, to withdraw from the forthcoming primaries.

“Accordingly, I hereby formally announce my withdrawal from the race and pledge my unwavering support, loyalty, and cooperation to whoever emerges as the party’s candidate at the conclusion of the primaries.

“My political journey has always been guided by leadership, loyalty, and respect for constituted authority. I remain steadfast in my belief that power ultimately comes from God, for “the counsel of the Lord standeth for ever.”— Psalm 33:11.

“The 2027 general elections present us with a defining opportunity, and I remain fully committed to playing my part in securing victory for our President, our party, and the good people of Rivers State.”