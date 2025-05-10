A head of the Middle Belt Worship Convention, organised by the Covenant Altar of Worship in Jos, Plateau State, Jos, former presidential candidate, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has paid a courtesy call to Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State.

The Governor had earlier played host to the General Overseer of Redeemed Church Pastor Enoch Adeboye who came to Jos recently for a similar activity of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Olawepo-Hashim prayed for restoration of peace in Plateau State, noting that God was set to do great and mighty things in Plateau State and Nigeria, even as he urged the people to return to Him in worship.

He also disclosed that the convention promises to be an event promoting spiritual growth, unity, and faith in the Middle Belt region. He called on the state government to participate in the worship convention to intercede on behalf of the state and Nigeria.

The state governor equally expressed gratitude to Dr Olawepo-Hashim for organizing the Middle-Belt Worship Convention and the visit to him, describing it as a gesture of goodwill and solidarity ahead of the Middle Belt Worship Convention 2025. Dr Hashim was accompanied by the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party in Plateau State, Dr Chris Hassan; Former Minority leader of the Senate, Senator Simon Mwatkwom; Senator Napoleon Bali; Deputy Chairman Wase LGA Hon Natip Padur; former Youth CAN Plateau Mr Ezekiel Dumfa and Mr Dan Qada, Special Adviser to the Governor on Middle Belt and Ethnic Nationalities. The former presidential candidate consoled the families of people who lost their loved ones during the recent attacks in Plateau.

On the Governor’s team were Secretary to the Government, Samuel Jatau,; Chief of Staff in the Government House, Jerry Satmark, and Honourable Yari Kumchi, among others.

The governor and Dr Hashim later had a short closed door meeting.