Gates admits Epstein mistake, denies wrongdoing before Congress

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has defended his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, admitting it was a serious misjudgment while firmly denying any involvement in criminal conduct.

Gates appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday as lawmakers intensified efforts to uncover the full extent of Epstein’s network and relationships with influential figures in politics, business and philanthropy.

In prepared testimony submitted to the committee, Gates stated that he never witnessed any criminal behaviour by Epstein and had no knowledge of his alleged sex-trafficking activities.

“I never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct. I never went to his island, his ranch, or his Florida home. I have never victimised anyone,” Gates said.

The billionaire philanthropist described his decision to meet Epstein as a “grave error in judgement,” acknowledging that the association damaged public trust and raised legitimate questions.

“If the time I spent with Epstein lent him any credibility, I am deeply sorry,” he added.

The hearing comes as congressional investigators continue examining newly released records linked to Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges involving underage girls.

Lawmakers invited Gates to testify following renewed scrutiny of documents detailing his contacts with the disgraced financier. However, investigators have stressed that appearing in Epstein-related records does not in itself indicate criminal wrongdoing.

According to Gates, he first met Epstein in 2011 after being introduced through mutual contacts. Epstein allegedly presented himself as someone capable of connecting wealthy donors to global health and philanthropic initiatives championed by the Gates Foundation.

Gates admitted that although he was aware Epstein had faced legal issues before their introduction, he failed to fully appreciate the seriousness of his past offences.

“I accepted the introduction without applying the scrutiny I should have,” Gates told lawmakers.

He said the relationship ended in 2014 after it became clear that discussions about potential fundraising opportunities would not produce meaningful results.

“I told him we would go no further and stopped communicating or meeting with him,” Gates said.

The testimony also revisited concerns previously raised by Melinda French Gates, who had reportedly questioned her former husband’s continued contact with Epstein years before their divorce in 2021.

Gates further revealed that Epstein later became aware of sensitive details about his personal life and unsuccessfully attempted to use that information to re-establish contact.

The congressional investigation remains ongoing as lawmakers seek greater transparency over Epstein’s relationships with prominent public figures and the broader handling of the case by US authorities.