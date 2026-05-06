From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The new Deputy Governor of Kano State, Murtala Sule Garo, has been sworn in to office after he took an oath of office, formally ushering him in to assume duties of his new office.

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge of Kano State, Dije Abdu Aboki and witnessed by the Governor of the state, Abba Kabir Yusuf and a host of dignitaries, including two former governors of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday.

In his remarks during the event at the Government House, Governor Yusuf charged his deputy to uphold the Constitution and discharge his duties with integrity, discipline and a sense of accountability.

He emphasised that public office demands, not only loyalty but also transparency and a deep commitment to the welfare of the people.

He reiterated his administration’s focus on delivering tangible dividends of democracy through improvement in infrastructure, education and healthcare, urging the new deputy governor to align fully with these priorities.

In his acceptance remarks, Garo expressed deep appreciation to the Governor and the people of Kano State for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to be loyal to the administration and committed to its programmes.

He noted that the task ahead required diligence, experience and a clear sense of purpose, assuring that he would deploy his expertise to support the governor in strengthening governance and improving service delivery.

He reaffirmed his commitment to fostering peace, stability and inclusive growth and pledged to remain accessible and responsive, while working closely with stakeholders to address emerging challenges and promote shared prosperity across the state.