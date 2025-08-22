By Henry Akubuiro

The President of Nigerian Folklore Society and former Permanent Secretary in the Presidency, Abuja, Dr. Bukar Usman, has praised Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to former Nigerian President, Muhammad Buhari, for his latest book, According to the President (Venturion, 2025).

Shehu recently paid a courtesy call to the renowned author, together with his associate, Malam Idris Ado Baba Nabegu, at his Abuja residence to present copies of the book to him.

Describing it as a kind gesture, Usman, in his response to the book donation, said “the book makes an interesting read. My take away from it briefly is that you rose stoutly to the defence of your principals. Firstly, of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and his relationship with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other associates. Secondly, you rose to the occasion to present the unassailable virtues of your latest principal former President Muhammadu Buhari in and out of office. You especially defended his incorruptibility and honest leadership to the last.”

“Of course, not being your memoir, you sketchily presented yourself humbly as the son of a driver. You received Western education and made up your mind early on what profession to pursue in life and stuck to it drawing from the worthy attributes of outstanding personality of the calibre of Malam Aminu Kano’s self-less commitment in defending the down trodden.

“You won the confidence and trust of your principals whom you served with unwavering commitment and employing all the tricks and strategies learnt in effective communication. In doing so, you collaborated well with your mates and comrade-in-arms in friendly relationships.

“Undoubtedly, practitioners of journalism and public relations, or those wishing to pursue a study in those lines, have a lot to draw from the book as you clearly outlined the sensitivities to be encountered in active operations and the need to take due cognizance of them in ensuring effective performance.

“Of course, there are hazards of a job which may result in being placed into custody and other inconveniences which one must be prepared to face particularly in upholding the truth and other virtues.

“The watchwords in journalism and effective communication in image management are varied and many. Essentially, they include but not limited to: recognition of the awesome influence of the mass media; handling of sensitive documents and information; protection of sources; knowing the difference between ‘information’ and ‘communication’; crises management; public relations; accessibility; skills in crafting message; calmness; credibility; accuracy; veracity; precision; objectivity and upholding truthfulness.

“Your last principal, President Buhari concluded, with all sense of modesty, that he did his best in serving the country and truly so. Likewise, one could say that in the fields of journalism and communication you did your best in serving your principals and the country as well. You could hold your head high to the envy of your peers having operated with competence to the acknowledgement of your principals in high places of governance and other well-wishers. Warm and hearty congratulations!!!

“I wish you all the best in your future media and other endeavours. With best regards.”