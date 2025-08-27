By Lukman Olabiyi

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has called on the governors of Kwara and Kogi States to establish regional security outfits akin to the Southwest’s Amotekun Corps to curb the growing wave of insecurity in the two states.

Speaking during the 2025 edition of the Kakanfo Festival held in Ifo, Ogun State, Adams urged Governors Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara and Ahmed Ododo of Kogi to take urgent steps in addressing the increasing attacks by bandits.

He noted that both states currently serve as soft targets and entry points for criminal elements into the Southwest.

“The creation of state-backed security outfits will complement the efforts of federal security agencies and close the loopholes being exploited by bandits,” Adams said.

He warned that the deteriorating security situation in Kwara and Kogi could eventually affect the nation’s economic stability if left unaddressed.

Highlighting the widespread nature of insecurity across the country, Adams lamented that many Nigerians can no longer go about their daily lives without fear. He listed several forms of criminality currently plaguing the nation, including banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, and communal clashes.

“The safety and security of Nigerians are fundamental to the prosperity, stability, and development of this nation. Without peace, our efforts toward economic growth and democratic governance will be undermined,” Adams stated.

Referring to the recent attack in the Babanla area of Kwara State, which resulted in loss of lives, Adams said the incident is a stark reminder of the urgent need for proactive measures.

He identified other flashpoints such as the Igbomina region of Kwara, Oke-Ogun and Akoko areas in Ondo State, and border towns in Niger State.

The Yoruba generalissimo also stressed the importance of collaboration between state governments and local stakeholders. He emphasised that effective security operations require strategy, well-trained personnel, and modern intelligence infrastructure.

“Security is not a job for the ill-equipped. It requires intellectual capacity, technological know-how, and commitment,” he said.

As the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Adams expressed readiness to partner with state governments through the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) to enhance regional security.

“We have written to several authorities to offer our support. If the governors are willing, we are ready. We cannot act without official backing or risk being labelled as criminals,” he said.

In his remarks, the Gbonka Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, praised Adams for his dedication to cultural preservation and regional security. He also highlighted the contributions of past Aare Ona Kakanfo leaders, including Aare Toyeje, Aare Afonja, Aare Oyalabi, Aare Ladoke Akintola, and Aare MKO Abiola.

Adejumo commended Adams for using platforms like the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), now present in 103 countries, to promote Yoruba culture and security through the OPC.

Also speaking, the Olu of Orile Ifoland, Oba Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, described the Kakanfo Festival as a celebration of Yoruba heritage, valour, and the enduring legacy of legendary warriors.

Other dignitaries present at the event included the Alagbegise of Agbegise Kingdom, Oba Adesina Ikudaisi Joseph, and the Olu of Ibogun Land, Oba Ifakayode Anikinnikun.