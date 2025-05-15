By Seyi Babalola

Victor Osimhen has stated that Galatasaray must now seek to complete the double after winning the Turkish Cup for the 19th time.

Okan Buruk’s team defeated Trabzonspor 3-0 in the Turkish Cup final at the Gaziantep Stadium on Wednesday night.

Osimhen was Galatasaray’s hero, scoring twice during the match.

The Yellow and Reds are also on course to win a third consecutive Turkish Super Lig title.

They need a point against Kayserispor on Sunday to achieve their objective.

“We want to thank the fans very much. They were incredible from the first minute to the last minute. It was really exciting. We were fighting for three cups. But we were left out in one. We managed to get this,” he told the club’s official website.

“We will fight for the fifth star on Sunday. We can say it is ninety per cent, but we have to say there is one last match left.”

Osimhen has scored 35 goals across all competitions for Galatasaray this season.