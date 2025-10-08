By Rasaq Oboirien

Turkish football pundit, Ahmet Çakar has claimed that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has been diagnosed with a chronic disease.

Çakar made this assertion during a sports programme on television, suggesting that Osimhen’s recent aggressive behaviour on the pitch indicates underlying health issues.

He claimed that Osimhen’s medical reports should be disclosed to the public.

Çakar stated, “Osimhen has a serious health problem. It’s a chronic illness. This health issue should prevent him from playing football because it’s a condition that could be transmitted to other players.

“A Ministry of Health official called me and told me that Osimhen had a serious illness.”

“When I spoke to Yener İnce, he said that 4-5 black players in the Super League had this illness, and that Osimhen was negative.”

However, he added, “As a sportsman and a father, I don’t want to discuss Osimhen’s illness. I spoke with Galatasaray’s Club Doctor Yener İnce, and he said, ‘The information you received is incorrect.’”

In response, the Istanbul club vehemently denied Çakar’s claims and contacted the Ministry of Health to launch an investigation.

The Ministry plans to file a criminal complaint against Çakar.

Meanwhile, Süleyman Rodop, a prominent Turkish football expert, provided updates on the club’s actions on his verified X handle (formerly Twitter, stating, “Galatasaray is preparing to sue Ahmet Çakar for his false and unfounded claims about Osimhen. Additionally, the Ministry of Health and the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) have also been notified regarding this matter.”