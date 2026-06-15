The road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 just got shorter for a group of lucky Nigerian football fans. Unilever Nigeria Plc has officially unveiled the winners of its Rexona Consumer Promotion, handing over all-expenses-paid trips to witness the world’s biggest football tournament live in Vancouver, Canada.

​The ticket presentation ceremony, held in Lagos, marked the grand finale of a nationwide campaign designed to reward football lovers and loyal consumers of the deodorant brand.

​The lucky winners emerged from a promotional draw, securing a dream package fully sponsored by Rexona. The grand prize includes return flight tickets, premium accommodation, match tickets, and seamless travel arrangements for an unforgettable World Cup experience.

​Speaking at the presentation, Zainab Obagun, Head of Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability at Unilever Nigeria Plc, said the campaign reflects the company’s dedication to its audience.

​“At Unilever, we believe our relationship with consumers goes beyond providing quality products. It is about creating meaningful experiences and rewarding the trust they place in our brands. This presentation demonstrates that when we make a promise to our consumers, we fulfill it,” Obagun stated.

​This activation follows Rexona’s recent high-profile football partnerships, including successful campaigns during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

​Brand Manager for Rexona, Olaide Olumide, noted that football is embedded in the brand’s DNA.

​As an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Rexona spearheaded the campaign alongside other Unilever personal care staples, including Dove and Axe, bringing the fever of the upcoming global tournament straight to Nigerian households.