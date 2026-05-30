FUTO: Police arrest three suspects over student’s death

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has arrested three students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), in connection with the death of 21-year-old Chinedu Chibuzor Christogonus, a 100-level Cyber Security student of the institution.

The arrested suspects are:

Chukwuemeka Benedict, 21;

Kelechi Gospel Ikenna, 24; and

Obioma Anastasia, 21.

All three are 500-level students of FUTO.

According to a statement released by the state Police Command spokesperson, Henry Okoye, “Upon receiving the report, Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Garba Bosso, ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects.”

He said key evidence had been recovered and that the body had been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) morgue for an autopsy.

To ensure a thorough investigation, CP Bosso has transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri. He directed that all persons linked to the incident be identified and questioned.

Okoye said the command is “fully on top of the situation” and committed to uncovering the full circumstances surrounding Chinedu’s death.

“No individual, regardless of status, will be shielded from the law if found culpable,” the CP stated.

The Imo State Police Command urged calm and appealed to the public, the FUTO community and the deceased’s family to allow investigators to complete their work.