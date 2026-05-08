Fubara’s government our best chance to escape Wike’s politics — Tam-George

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr. Austin Tam-George, has said that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration represents the best opportunity for the state to move away from what he described as the “self-aggrandizing politics” of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Tam-George made the remarks on ARISE News while commenting on the political situation in Rivers State, arguing that support for Fubara’s government is driven by a desire to end what he called entrenched prebendal governance in the state.

He accused Wike’s politics, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, of running a political system centred on personal aggrandizement rather than institutional development.

“We have a godfather who has taken self-aggrandizement to a new extreme. Those of us backing Fubara’s administration do so because it is our best chance to escape the prebendal, self-aggrandizing politics that Wike embodies,” he said.

Tam-George further alleged that during Wike’s eight-year tenure as governor, civil servants in Rivers State were not promoted, describing the period as one marked by stagnation in the state’s civil service structure.

He maintained that the emergence of Fubara offers Rivers State a chance to reset its governance culture and restore institutional balance.