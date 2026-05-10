FUAHSE admits over 1,500 students, expands healthcare training

From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Federal University of Allied Health Sciences, Enugu (FUAHSE), has admitted over 1,500 fresh students into 28 academic programmes across six faculties as the institution continues to expand its footprints in allied health education and healthcare manpower development in Nigeria.

Speaking during the university’s 2nd matriculation ceremony held on Saturday in Enugu, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. John Emaimo, said the institution was established as part of deliberate reforms by President Bola Tinubu to address the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals in the country.

According to him, the university represents “one of the most visionary innovations” of the Federal Government aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system and expanding the nation’s healthcare workforce capacity.

He said: “Today’s occasion represents not merely a ceremonial admission of students into the academic community, but a historic affirmation of the Federal Government’s strategic investment in healthcare education, human capital development, and national transformation.

“This institution stands as one of the most visionary innovations of the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare architectures and expanding the nation’s capacity for sustainable healthcare delivery.

The Vice Chancellor explained that since its establishment on March 14, 2024, the university had rapidly evolved into a growing centre for academic excellence, professional innovation and healthcare training.

“Two years ago, the Federal Government conceptualized a comprehensive framework aimed at addressing the persistent shortage of skilled healthcare professionals in Nigeria.

“Recognizing that healthcare development remains fundamental to national productivity, economic growth, and social stability, the administration initiated deliberate reforms to improve healthcare manpower development and institutional capacity,” he stated.

According to Emaimo, the university currently runs programmes under the faculties of Healthcare Services, Dental Health, Rehabilitative Health, Healthcare Management and Leadership, Health Engineering and Technology, and Basic Medical Sciences.

These programmes, he said, cover critical areas of Nursing Sciences, Medical Laboratory Science, Radiography, Public Health, Biomedical Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Software Engineering, Physiotherapy, Human Anatomy, Biotechnology and Microbiology.