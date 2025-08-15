By Fred Itua

When the chronicles of Edo’s educational history are written, the chapter on Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, under Governor Monday Okpebholo will stand as a masterclass in purposeful leadership. In less than a year, a once-prestigious institution teetering on the brink of collapse has been pulled back from academic oblivion and set on a trajectory towards a new golden era.

The state of affairs when Governor Okpebholo assumed office in November 2024 was nothing short of dire. Years of neglect had reduced monthly funding to a paltry N41 million, accreditation for core programmes had been lost, scores of dedicated staff were disengaged, and students, particularly in the College of Medicine were stranded in limbo, their future hostage to bureaucratic inertia. The proud legacy of AAU, named after a visionary reformer, had been reduced to a fragile shadow of its former self.

But Governor Okpebholo refused to stand idly by. In December 2024, in a move as audacious as it was necessary, he increased the university’s monthly subvention from N41 million to N500 million, a staggering 1,100% rise. This singular decision sent shockwaves through the academic community.

Salaries long delayed were paid in full, morale among staff was revived, and the slide into institutional bankruptcy was arrested almost overnight. Wrongfully dismissed academics were reinstated, restoring not only livelihoods but also a sense of justice and institutional integrity.

The Governor’s personal touch was equally transformative. In January 2025, he intervened to secure long-overdue professional induction for 128 medical graduates, some of whom had waited over a decade for recognition of their hard-earned qualifications. Another 39 were cleared to join them. In that moment, Governor Okpebholo did more than fix an administrative failure; he restored dignity, unlocked professional future, and signalled that under his watch, no student would be forgotten.

Recognising that sustainable reform requires visionary governance, February 2025 saw the inauguration of a new Governing Council under the distinguished leadership of Chief Dan Orbih. Comprising eminent educationists and seasoned professionals, the Council was charged with nothing less than restoring AAU’s lost glory and re-establishing it as a citadel of excellence. Governor Okpebholo made it clear: education is the bedrock of development, and AAU would be rebuilt as a model of academic integrity and innovation.

By July 2025, the momentum had gone international. Through deft negotiation and strategic vision, the state secured a N1.2 billion educational grant from OPay Digital Services, earmarked for indigent AAU students and othertertiaryinstitutions. This partnership, facilitated by the SDGs Office, is more than a financial lifeline; it is proof that Governor Okpebholo’s approach to education is expansive, collaborative, and inclusive.

The results are already tangible. Departments once stripped of accreditation, including Nursing Sciences, are regaining their academic standing. Research capabilities are being restored. Governance structures are functional again. The campus, once heavy with the atmosphere of decline, now hums with renewed energy, ambition, and pride.

Alumni and stakeholders have taken notice. In a fitting tribute, the Ambrose Alli University Alumni Association recently honoured Governor Okpebholo with a transformative leadership award, a recognition not just of policy decisions, but of the courage to act where others hesitated.

This is not political theatre; it is a deliberate, well-coordinated investment in human capital and the intellectual future of Edo State. Governor Okpebholo’s interventions are rooted in a deep understanding that a society cannot rise above the quality of its education.

Today, in Ekpoma, the whispers of uncertainty have given way to the confident voices of students and faculty who once doubted they would see such a day. Standards are rising.

Confidence is returning. A university that had been written off is once again a source of pride.

Governor Monday Okpebholo has not merely reformed AAU; he has given it back its soul.

• Itua is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State. Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Governor