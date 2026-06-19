Fresh crisis hits NDC as Enugu North aspirants reject primary

From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Crisis has erupted within the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as aggrieved aspirants from Enugu North Senatorial District rejected the party’s recently conducted primary election, alleging widespread fraud and the imposition of candidates by party leaders.

The protest was contained in a press statement issued yesterday and signed by Dr. Vincent Ege Obetta and Gideon Agbo on behalf of the aggrieved aspirants, who described the purported primaries held on May 26 and 29, 2026, as “invalid, unlawful, and lacking every element of internal democracy.”

The aspirants insisted that no legitimate primary election was conducted anywhere in the district, maintaining that what took place was a manipulated process designed to favour predetermined candidates ahead of the forthcoming Enugu North Senatorial bye-election.

“We state, unequivocally, that no valid direct primary election was conducted in any electoral ward and no lawful consensus process involving concerned aspirants took place as required by the Constitution of the party, the party guidelines, and the Electoral Act,” the statement read.

The aggrieved aspirants said what transpired was “not a primary exercise, but the imposition of candidates through a process that excluded aspirants, stakeholders, and party members from meaningful participation.”

The group accused the Enugu State caucus leadership of orchestrating the process, alleging that candidate lists were prepared in advance to benefit selected individuals while duly screened aspirants, who invested resources and commitment in the party, were sidelined.

They specifically alleged that the list emerged “through the influence of the Enugu State Caucus Leadership, under the leadership of Okwesilieze Nwodo, for the benefit of predetermined individuals.”

As a result, the aggrieved aspirants declared that they neither recognised nor endorsed any candidate produced from the disputed process and would not participate in any campaign or political activity arising from it until the national leadership intervenes.

“We do not recognise or endorse any candidate and shall not participate in any process, campaign, or political activity arising from the purported primaries until the National Leadership intervenes,” they said.

The group demanded that the party leadership immediately voids the disputed list and organises what they described as a transparent and credible exercise that would allow party members freely choose candidates.

Warning of possible consequences ahead of the June 20 Enugu North Senatorial bye-election and preparations for the 2027 general elections, the aspirants said the party should not expect meaningful mobilisation if the matter remains unresolved.

“Party loyalists cannot be expected to campaign for candidates they neither elected nor recognised,” they stated.

They also appealed to top party leaders, including Seriake Dickson, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, National Chairman, Chief Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe, and members of the National Working Committee to urgently intervene.

“This statement is a principled stand against injustice and a protest against the systematic destruction of internal democracy. We refuse to lend legitimacy to a process that openly disregards the rights and aspirations of party members at the grassroots,” the statement added.