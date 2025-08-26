By John Ogunsemore

A fightfighter helicopter has crashed into a lake while trying to scoop water to combat wildfires in France.

Amateur footage that circulated online shows the moment the chopper lowered itself on the body of water carrying a “bambi bucket”, a flexible container installed under the fuselage of the aircraft.

However, tragedy struck as the pilot quickly lost control of the chopper, which went into a tailspin and crashed into the lake in Rosporden, north-western France.

The incident occurred at around 7 pm local time on Sunday evening.

In a statement, the local municipality disclosed that no fatality was recorded, but added that the pilot, the officer aboard the helicopter, and a witness were taken to a local hospital.

The helicopter was said to have made 27 drops earlier in the day as it helped battle vegetation fires in the Finistere department of Beuzec-Cap-Sizun.