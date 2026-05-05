Four years not enough to learn lawmaking – Senator Plang

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Senator Diket Plang, who represents Plateau Central Senatorial District, has said four years is not enough to fully grasp the rudiments of lawmaking.

He said he is therefore seeking the support of his constituents and stakeholders across the five local government areas of the zone for another four years in the Senate.

Speaking while presenting his nomination and expression of interest forms to his constituents in Pankshin, Plang said another term would enable him to consolidate his achievements in the Senate and complete the developmental projects he had initiated.

From the palace of the paramount ruler of the Ngas Nation, the Ngolong Ngas, Jika Golit, where he sought his blessing, Plang proceeded to the Pankshin Local Government secretariat, where he was received by the council chairman, Hon. Felix Gonung.

He told the Ngolong Ngas that the visit was to intimate the paramount ruler of his decision to seek re-election and to solicit his prayers and royal blessings ahead of the primary election.

The senator said he was compelled to seek the blessings of stakeholders and the entire people of Plateau Central because they are the backbone of his political journey in the National Assembly.

“You need to know my next political moves because you all have contributed immensely to my success at the polls in 2023 and demonstrated your love beyond voting.”

The paramount ruler commended the senator for what he had done so far and wished him success in the forthcoming primary.

Golit urged all aspirants to be tolerant and avoid anything that could trigger lawlessness.

“We pray that God will continue to guide you. Leadership is from God, and all aspirants must pursue peace and unity,” the monarch said.

Chairman of Pankshin Local Government Area, Hon. Felix Gonung, described Senator Plang as a humble leader who respects his people and understands governance, having risen through different political offices.

He pledged the support of the council and the people of Pankshin, describing the senator as both a father and son of the land who has continued to protect their interests.

Addressing his supporters at the APC secretariat in Pankshin, the senator listed his achievements to include attracting an eye centre to Mangu and the establishment of the University of Mining and Geosciences in Jos, among others.

He said a second term would place him in a stronger position to attract more benefits to Plateau Central, having gained legislative experience and built stronger working relationships with ranking lawmakers.

“My return to the Senate for a second term will be of great advantage to my constituency. With the experience I now have, I will be more productive.

“I will be among the ranking senators who will be given higher responsibilities, where I will attract more dividends of democracy to you people.”