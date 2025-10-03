From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has noted that the nation’s leadership over the years has failed to fulfil the founding fathers’ dreams as the country.

In a statement yesterday, Rev. Pam regretted that 65 years after independence, millions of Nigerians were still facing poverty, unemployment, insecurity and lack of access to basic social amenities.

“As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), joins fellow citizens in giving thanks to Almighty God for His grace and mercy upon our nation.

“Sixty-five years after gaining freedom from colonial rule, provides an opportunity for sober reflection on our journey as a people, the state of our nation and the future we must build together.

“While we acknowledge that a lot of progress has been made in the past 65 years, it is also evident that many of the dreams held by Nigeria’s founding fathers remain unfulfilled.

“Millions of Nigerians today face crushing poverty, unemployment, insecurity and lack of access to basic amenities, such as quality healthcare, education and stable electricity.

“This disconnect between the government policies and the conditions of the people continues to widen the gap between the promise of independence and our lived reality.

“One of the most pressing challenges confronting our nation is insecurity. From terrorism and banditry in the North, to kidnapping and communal violence across the country, many Nigerians live in constant fear for their lives and property. The sanctity of human life has been undermined, and thousands have been displaced from their ancestral homes.

“We call on the federal and state governments to intensify efforts to protect lives, restore peace and ensure justice for all victims of violence, regardless of region or religion.

“Equally concerning is the rising cost of living, the fluctuating currency and weak economic policies have deepened the hardship of ordinary Nigerians.

“Many families are struggling to feed, transport themselves, access medical care and send their children to school. The dignity of human life is being eroded by the daily struggle for survival.

“It is unacceptable that a nation so richly blessed with natural and human resources cannot provide a decent standard of living for its people.

“Nigerians want leadership that is driven by integrity, justice and equity.

We urge our leaders to rise to the occasion, to listen to the cries of the people and to act decisively to alleviate their suffering.

“The time has come to move beyond rhetoric and deliver tangible change that uplifts all Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable.

“We also call for the strengthening of democratic institutions and processes. The rule of law must be upheld, freedom of expression protected and the rights of citizens respected.

“Ethnic and religious diversity should be embraced as a source of strength, not division. Unity must be built on mutual respect, inclusion and shared responsibility for nation building.

“The church and other faith-based organisations must continue to play their part in promoting peace, moral values and active citizenship.

“Northern CAN reaffirms its commitment to praying for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

“We urge Christians across the region and the country to remain hopeful, law-abiding and actively engaged in nation building.

“Let us not lose faith in the power of God to transform our land, even in the face of daunting challenges.

“We encourage every Nigerian, regardless of faith, ethnicity or status, to recommit themselves to the values of honesty, hard work and mutual respect.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us and its future depends on the choices we make today. As we mark 65 years of independence, may we resolve afresh to work for a nation that is safe, just and prosperous for all.”