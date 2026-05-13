Foundation steps up kidney failure awareness campaign

By Adebowale Johnson

LGRhythms Foundation has announced its annual Charity Walk Against Kidney Failure in Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Eko Akete, Ilorin, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Akure and Enugu at different dates.

In Port Harcourt, the exercise is scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2026, under the coordination of Port Harcourt Connect.

Participants are expected to converge under the bridge at Nkpogu Roundabout by 8 a.m., from where the walk will proceed through Yakubu Gowon Stadium Junction, opposite Elekahia Estate, to Rumuomasi Roundabout and terminate at First Rivers Hospital, Rumuomasi, before ShopRite.

The foundation explained that the initiative is designed not only to raise awareness but also to educate Nigerians on the causes, prevention and management of kidney failure.

A medical specialist from First Rivers Hospital is expected to address participants during the event, while the organisers will also donate relief materials and other gifts to the hospital and patients receiving treatment.

Speaking on the exercise, Ambassador of Port Harcourt Connect, Samuel Okwodu, popularly known as “Big Sam,” urged residents and members of the public to participate in the walk as a show of solidarity for individuals battling kidney-related ailments.

Participants have been advised to appear in white polo shirts or T-shirts on jeans for the charity event.

The organisers also assured residents that all necessary government approvals had been secured, while adequate security arrangements had been put in place for a smooth and peaceful outing.

Skipper of the initiative, Daramola Michael, also known as “OtunbaD1,” reiterated the foundation’s commitment to using advocacy and community engagement to combat kidney failure and improve public health awareness nationwide.