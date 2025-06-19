From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former Secretary to the Kano State government and one-time National Secretary of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, has been relieved of his traditional title as the Wazirin Gaya Emirate Council of Kano State.

The development, announced by the Gaya Emirate Council, may not be unconnected to his foray into politics, where a group he chairs, APC Volunteers, accused the administration in the state of securing an external loan of $6.6 million with nothing to show for it.

The allegation has since been denied by the Kano State Debt Management Office, which tasked the group to prove its allegation and make its evidence public.

Announcing the withdrawal of his traditional title, Muhammed Hausawa, Gaya Zonal Information Officer, quoted the Secretary of Gaya Emirate Council, Bello Halilu, as stating that “The action underscores the Emirate’s commitment to preserving the sanctity, dignity, and integrity of traditional titles in line with established customs and values.”

“The Council deeply appreciates the contributions and commitment of Alhaji Usman Alhaji during his period of service as Wazirin Gaya,” the statement disclosed, while appreciating his support for the traditional institution and his efforts in promoting the cultural heritage of their people.

The statement, therefore, urged the general public to take note of the development and be guided accordingly.

Efforts to get the reaction of Alhaji Usman Alhaji, who was SSG under the Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration, were not successful.