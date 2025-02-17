From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The former chairman of Irewole, Remi Abass, who was allegedly reinstated by the Court of Appeal, has been killed while attempting to enforce the court’s order.

Abass and some other chairmen had resumed at their various local governments in an apparent attempt to carry out the court’s directive before they were resisted by hoodlums. He was killed at Ikire, the headquarters of Irewole Local Government.

Also, the Commissioner for Protocols and Government Affairs, Soji Ajeigbe, claimed that two persons were killed at Boripe Local Government.

When our correspondent visited Iragbiji in Boripe Local Government, residents said the corpses of the victims had been taken to the hospital.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that one of its members was killed at Ola-Oluwa Local Government.