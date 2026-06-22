Former CAN President says he warned Nigeria before Buhari government took over

By Lawrence Agbo

Former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ayo Oritsejafor, has said he warned Nigerians ahead of the emergence of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2015, expressing concern that the country has since moved in a worse direction.

Oritsejafor made the remarks during an interview on *Politics Today*, where he reflected on Nigeria’s political trajectory over the past decade.

According to him, he foresaw challenges before the Buhari government assumed office and had publicly cautioned the nation in 2014 about the direction it was heading.

“When the Buhari government was getting ready to come in, I knew that it was going to be a mess. From there, I don’t know what to call where we are now; it has grown worse,” he said.

The former CAN leader added that his warnings at the time were driven by concern for national stability and governance outcomes.

He also referenced the broader political developments since that period, saying the country has continued to struggle with worsening conditions.

Oritsejafor further criticised the level of participation and decision-making within the previous administration, questioning the role of key officials in governance processes.

“When Osinbajo was vice president, what was he doing for the eight years he was there? How many times did he join to make certain decisions the government made?” he asked.

His comments have reignited debate around the performance of past administrations and the roles played by top political office holders in shaping national policy during their tenure.