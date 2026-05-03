Food preservation Nigeria’s problem, not production

By Christy Anyanwu

Founder and CEO of Terroso Group, Opeoluwa Runsewe has said thatNigeria’s food crisis is not the result of a production problem but a preservation failure.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on “Post-Harvest Losses: The Business Case for Cold Chain Investment and Agro-Industrialisation,” Runsewe revealed that Nigeria loses between 30 to 50 percent of its agricultural produce post-harvest, primarily due to the absence of an integrated cold chain ecosystem for food preservation.

He noted that while agricultural output has improved in recent years, the infrastructure required to preserve perishable goods from farm gate to the consumer remains critically underdeveloped.

“Nigeria does not have a food shortage problem, we have a preservation problem. Until we build a fully integrated, temperature-controlled value chain, we will continue to lose up to half of what we produce. Cold chain infrastructure is not just an agricultural need; it is an economic imperative,” Runsewe stated.

The conversation highlighted the ripple effects of post-harvest losses on agro-industrialisation, particularly for large-scale processing plants. High loss rates significantly reduce both the volume and quality of raw materials available for processing, undermining efficiency and profitability. Runsewe identified key challenges including minimising wastage, maintaining quality through proper storage conditions, and ensuring a consistent year-round supply of seasonal produce.

He further explained that the lack of storage infrastructure forces many farmers into distress sales, weakening their bargaining power and limiting income potential.

Addressing the role of policy and finance, Runsewe called for a shift in how Nigeria’s banking sector approaches agricultural infrastructure. He advocated for infrastructure-grade financing models tailored to cold chain development, alongside policy reforms such as tax incentives, reduced import duties on key components, standardised storage regulations, and the establishment of a national cold chain strategy through public-private partnerships.

According to him, solving post-harvest losses should be treated as a macroeconomic priority with direct implications for GDP growth, food security, and inflation control.

On export competitiveness, Runsewe emphasised the importance of meeting international quality standards through locally adapted solutions. He highlighted practical interventions including solar-powered cold rooms, integrated packhouses, and partnerships with third-party logistics providers, noting that temperature control from the point of harvest is critical to reducing rejection rates in global markets.

As calls grow for increased investment in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, he stressed that sustained dialogue and collaboration are essential to addressing systemic challenges and unlocking long-term value. Through Terroso Group, which is leading efforts to bridge critical cold chain gaps via its subsidiary Terroso Agriculture, Runsewe reaffirmed the company’s commitment to driving a preservation-led transformation of the sector. He called on investors, development partners, policymakers, and private sector players to collaborate in scaling infrastructure, strengthening capacity, and accelerating innovation to build a more efficient and resilient food system in Nigeria.