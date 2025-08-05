From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has donated ₦1 billion to support victims of the recent flooding in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

The donation was announced during a condolence visit to the state on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. According to a post by the Senior Special Assistant to the First Lady on Media, Busola Kukoyi, via her verified X handle (@KukoyiBusola), Mrs Tinubu presented a cheque and relief materials to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago at the Government House in Minna.

“First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated ₦1 billion to support victims of the recent flood in Mokwa, Niger State, through the Renewed Hope Initiative. She made the donation during a condolence visit to the state, presenting the cheque and relief materials to Governor Umaru Bago in Minna,” Kukoyi wrote.

The visit followed torrential rains that caused widespread devastation in Mokwa, displacing hundreds of residents and destroying homes, farmlands, and critical infrastructure.