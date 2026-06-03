First Lady launches Tinubu Torch Bearers, urges women to promote Renewed Hope achievements

• Five opposition states get operational vehicles
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From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
First Lady of Nigeria Oluremi Tinubu on Wednesday inaugurated the Tinubu Torch Bearers (TTB) at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, charging APC women to become active promoters of President Bola Tinubu’s achievements and programmes and to take the Renewed Hope message to every ward, polling unit, and community across Nigeria.
She urged members of the new movement to serve as ambassadors of the administration by communicating government policies and accomplishments “clearly and responsibly” to Nigerians. “As we look ahead, I urge all members of the Tinubu Torch Bearers to be true ambassadors of Renewed Hope by communicating the achievements and programmes of this administration clearly and responsibly to the people. Be respectful and civil in your engagement,” she said.
Describing the TTB as an initiative built on “commitment, patriotism, service, and the collective aspiration for a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria,” the First Lady said women remained central to national development and political mobilisation. She said President Tinubu came into office with a clear determination to reposition the country through bold reforms and strategic interventions under the Renewed Hope Agenda.
According to her, the administration had already taken significant steps to strengthen agriculture, support local industries, improve healthcare delivery, create jobs, attract investment, and expand opportunities for Nigerians across sectors. “Our nation is on a journey of transformation; therefore, we must remain focused on a Nigeria that works for all and where opportunities are expanded for every citizen to contribute to our national progress, peace, and prosperity,” she said.
The First Lady stressed that the government alone could not deliver sustainable development without the support and participation of citizens, describing platforms such as the Tinubu Torch Bearers as vital channels for mobilising communities, encouraging civic participation, and promoting national unity.
She also commended APC women leaders and members for their role in the party’s recently concluded primaries, which she said showed that democracy could thrive without rancour. “I appreciate you all for your efforts at the just-concluded APC primaries across the country, which have been largely adjudged as peaceful. Our party has shown the rest of the country that there can be democracy without bitterness,” she said.
The First Lady assured APC women leaders in five opposition-controlled states — Abia, Anambra, Bauchi, Osun, and Oyo — that vehicles would be provided for their personal use before the end of the week. She said the vehicles would be personal assets and must be registered in the beneficiaries’ names.
“Your vehicles will be ready before the end of the week,” she said. “The vehicles are your personal vehicles. You are not giving them to the party. You register these vehicles in your name.”
She also urged APC governors to emulate the gesture by providing vehicles for women leaders in their states. “This is how we want our women to be treated. We are not playing politics like before. We are politicians and people should see the value in us. This is a blessed party and we want our women to be empowered,” she said.
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The First Lady formally inaugurated the Tinubu Torch Bearers with a charge that the movement should inspire hope, unity, and progress as the administration prepares for President Tinubu’s second-term bid. “May this movement inspire hope, unity, and progress across our beloved nation as we embark on the second term bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” she declared.
Earlier, APC National Women Leader Dr Mary Alile Idele said the inauguration marked a significant step in efforts to deepen grassroots participation and consolidate support for the Renewed Hope Agenda. She described the TTB as a nationwide grassroots movement built for mobilisation, advocacy, voter education, and citizen engagement.
Alile said the organisation already had structures in all 774 local government areas, making it a “formidable” platform for communicating government achievements and strengthening citizen participation. She said the movement was designed to serve as “a dynamic vehicle for mobilisation, a dynamic vehicle for advocacy, a dynamic vehicle for voter education, and citizen engagement in support of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.”
She praised President Tinubu’s leadership, saying his administration had shown courage in tackling long-standing national challenges through reforms in the economy, infrastructure, social investment, agriculture, and security. She also commended the Renewed Hope Initiative, saying women, youth, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable groups had benefited from its empowerment, education, healthcare, and economic support programmes.
“The Renewed Hope Initiative has become a beacon of compassion and practical support, bringing government closer to the people and demonstrating that leadership is ultimately about service to humanity,” she said.
Addressing APC women, the National Women Leader urged them to take the Renewed Hope message to their homes, wards, polling units, and communities. “We are mothers, we are nurturers, we are mobilisers, we are community builders, we are agents of change. Let us take the message to every nook and cranny of our nation,” she said.
The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said the Tinubu administration had moved beyond promises to delivering measurable change for women, children, and families. She cited reforms in child protection, plans to end child marriage and violence against children, women-focused economic empowerment programmes, and a proposed universal cash grant for children.
She also referenced the administration’s affirmative procurement policy aimed at improving women-owned businesses’ access to government contracts, calling it a landmark step for women’s economic inclusion. She praised the APC women leadership for creating a platform to advance participation, empowerment, and development.
Representing APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Benjamin Nwoye, said the Tinubu Torch Bearers initiative was timely and strategically aligned with Nigerians who support the President’s reform agenda. He said the movement would provide a vital platform for grassroots mobilisation, women’s empowerment, national unity, and citizen engagement.
He added that the APC remained confident Nigerians would continue to support President Tinubu to consolidate the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda and advance national development.
The event drew party leaders, women’s groups, and government officials, all of whom framed the Tinubu Torch Bearers as a vehicle for political mobilisation and public communication ahead of the next phase of the Tinubu administration.