By Sunday Ani

Residents of Obafemi Owode Community in Ogun State recently received free medical care, food supplies and clothing materials, as well as health education, from a real estate company, Abode Assets Limited.

The gesture, according to the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Jeffrey Ehikioya Itepu, was part of Abode’s commitment to creating value beyond real estate, as well as its broader belief that sustainable prosperity extends beyond property ownership to meaningful contributions to the communities that support economic growth and development.

Over 200 residents of the community, including adults and children accessed a wide range of essential services and support, ranging from medical care to staple food items, clothing materials and foot wears, through the company’s ‘Adopt A Community Initiative.’

He noted that beyond the immediate relief provided, the outreach also incorporated a health education session led by a medical professional.

“Residents received practical guidance on personal hygiene, food hygiene and environmental sanitation, equipping the people with knowledge aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles and improved community wellbeing,” he said.

On the programme, ‘Adopt A Community Initiative,’ the Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Damilare Oshokoya, said it forms part of the company’s ongoing efforts to contribute to social development while strengthening its connection with the communities where it operates.

“The outreach aligns with one of the company’s wider philosophies that prosperity is most impactful when it is shared. While Abode continues to leverage technology and innovation to improve access to property ownership, it also remains committed to initiatives that support education, well-being and community development.

“As the company marks four years of operations, the Adopt A Community outreach at Obafemi Owode serves as another example of its evolving role beyond real estate, one that combines business growth with meaningful social impact and long-term community engagement,” he stated.