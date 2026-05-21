Finally, long-disputed, abandoned Alaoji Plant, revived, reopened

From Isaac Anumihe Abuja

The long disputed 450 megawatts Alaoji Open Cycle Power Plant shut down since 2023 in Abia State over gas supply and metering crises, has been restored.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engineer Jennifer Adighije, disclosed this in Umuahia, during a meeting with the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti.

She explained that the plant was shut down after disparities emerged between metering and trading points, leading gas supplier, TotalEnergies, to suspend supply to the facility, while debts also accumulated.

According to her, upon assuming office in 2024, the restoration of the Alaoji Plant became a priority for the company.

“The good news is that we have carried out and fixed all the remedial works on the defective gas line. We’ve also been able to completely defray our past due obligations to Total, and Total has restored gas supply to the plant” she said.

Adighije added that extensive electromechanical works had also been completed on the plant, leading to the restoration of three generating units, GT1, GT22 and GT23, which are now available to dispatch about 375 megawatts to the national grid.

She noted that the plant has adequate transmission infrastructure with no major evacuation constraints, describing it as a viable generation facility for grid-imported electricity.

In a statement, Head, Corporate Communications & External Relations of NDPHC, Emmanuel Ojor, noted that the NDPHC boss also commended the Abia State Government for reforms in the electricity sector, especially the Aba ring-fenced power arrangement and the establishment of the state electricity regulatory agency.

She said the company was leveraging the Electricity Act and the evolving bilateral electricity market to partner with states and eligible customers to improve power supply across the country.

“We would love to form a strategic alliance with Abia State considering the fact that you are very driven and determined to secure uninterrupted electricity for the good people of Abia State,” she said.

In his remarks, Otti praised the management of NDPHC for bringing the Alaoji Plant back to life, describing the development as critical to economic growth and industrial development in the state.

Other News Alaoji Power plant revived after 2-year shutdown

“The last time I visited the Alaoji Plant, it was regrettable that such capacity was wasting away. I’m glad to learn that you have brought it back to life,” the governor said.

Otti revealed that the plant could eventually be expanded to 800 megawatts and later to about 1,100 megawatts, subject to the availability of funds.

He reiterated that power remained one of the most critical drivers of economic development, noting that his administration prioritised electricity infrastructure since assuming office in 2023.

The governor also disclosed that the state government had ring-fenced the Umuahia electricity market and entered into an agreement with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to acquire electricity distribution assets covering Umuahia and surrounding areas.

According to him, the state would require about 100 megawatts to service the eight local government areas under the Umuahia ring-fence, while investments in renewable energy and mini-grid projects were also ongoing.

He directed the state’s Commissioner for Power to work with NDPHC officials on modalities for wheeling electricity from the Alaoji Plant to Umuahia and other parts of the state.

Otti assured the NDPHC management of the state government’s support, urging the company not to relent despite challenges in the power sector.

Speaking after a tour of the plant, the Abia State Commissioner for Power and Public Utility, Engineer Monday Ikechukwu, assured Adighije of the state government’s willingness to partner with the company.

He said the state was ready to commence commercial negotiations with NDPHC, stressing that adequate power supply remains a priority for the government.

Earlier, the Acting Chief Operating Officer, Alaoji Power Plant, Engineer Emenogu Augustine Uzoma explained that the plant was ready for full operations. ENDS