FIFA responds to Thomas Tuchel ‘Begging’ for World Cup change

20 June 2026 12:49 am WAT

Rapheal By
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Tuchel

The England manager felt his experience before the win over Croatia was “ruined.”

England manager Thomas Tuchel is tipped to keep pushing FIFA over the positioning of photographers pregame, despite being granted a concession after initial complaints.

The spotlight was on Tuchel before England faced Croatia at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, having been strangely questioned by U.K. reporters if he—as a German—would sing the English anthem.

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Tuchel diplomatically said he was “not there yet” but teased he might be willing to should his team reach a first men’s World Cup final in 60 years. “At the very end, maybe.”

Still, when the anthems were being played shortly before kickoff against Croatia, the manager found himself confronted with a wall of cameras no more than two or three feet from his face.

Tuchel said he was “begging” FIFA to “change the position of the photographers” on the grounds that it left him unable to see his players in what should have been a career highlight, regardless of nationality. “I was waiting for this moment and I was standing in front of a wall of 50 photographers, half a meter away, and I could not see one single player. It ruined a little bit my experience.”

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