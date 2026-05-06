FIFA extends Prestianni ban worldwide over racism allegation

World football governing body FIFA has extended the suspension of Gianluca Prestianni to apply globally, following an earlier sanction handed down by UEFA.

Prestianni, who plays for SL Benfica, was initially banned for six matches, with three suspended, over discriminatory conduct during a Champions League play-off clash against Real Madrid on February 17.

The incident involved a confrontation with Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior, who accused the Argentine winger of racism. Prestianni has denied the allegation.

During the exchange, Prestianni was seen speaking while covering his mouth, after which Vinícius reported the matter to the referee, prompting a 10-minute suspension of the match.

Confirming the latest decision, FIFA said its disciplinary committee had enforced the sanction worldwide in line with its regulations. “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the six-match ban imposed by UEFA on SL Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni to have worldwide effect,” the body said, citing article 70 of its disciplinary code.

The 20-year-old has already served one match of the suspension, having missed the return leg of the play-off.

With the global extension now in place, Prestianni is also expected to miss Argentina’s opening two matches at the upcoming FIFA World Cup scheduled to be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Prestianni, who earned his first senior international cap last November, now faces a longer spell on the sidelines as the case continues to draw attention within football circles.