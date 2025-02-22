Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has reaffirmed the Federal government’s commitment to reforming Nigeria’s Correctional Service.

He spoke at the unveiling of 39 operational vehicles and five bullet-resistant guard booths at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Tunji-Ojo emphasized that the current administration, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is determined to enhance the efficiency and security of the correctional system. He stated, “The transformation of our correctional facilities is not just about infrastructure; it is about restoring dignity to inmates and ensuring that our officers work in a conducive environment.”

He announced that the vehicles would be distributed to various correctional facilities nationwide to improve the transportation of inmates, particularly those awaiting trial, while the newly acquired guard booths would be stationed at key custodial centres, including the NCoS headquarters, Kuje, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Ikoyi custodial centres.

Tunji-Ojo highlighted President Tinubu’s commitment to addressing longstanding issues in the para-military services, particularly career stagnation. “No administration in Nigeria’s history has demonstrated such dedication to the welfare of correctional officers and inmates like this government. Over 50,000 personnel have been promoted in less than two years, and by March, the 2025 promotion list will be announced,” he assured.

He also revealed the federal government’s plan to relocate 29 of the 256 custodial centres nationwide due to urban encroachment, citing facilities such as those in Agodi (Ibadan), Ikoyi (Lagos), Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Suleja. “Some of these facilities were built as far back as 1914. With urbanization catching up, it is imperative that we relocate them to ensure security and efficiency,” he said.

Furthermore, Dr. Tunji-Ojo announced the federal government’s approval for the recruitment of 50 doctors and 100 nurses to enhance medical care in correctional centres.

The event was attended by top government officials, including the Chairman of the Board of Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services, Maj Gen A. M. Jibril (rtd), and representatives of the Senate and House Committees on Interior. Also present were the Acting Controller-General of NCoS, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, the Comptroller-General of Immigration Service, Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap, and representatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Fire Service.

The Acting Controller-General of NCoS, Sylvester Nwakuche, expressed appreciation for the federal government’s intervention, revealing that of the 80,066 inmates currently in custody, 53,225 are awaiting trial. He noted that the acquisition of operational vehicles would significantly improve the efficiency of inmate transportation and enhance security.