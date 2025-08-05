From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has revealed that the federal government is executing road projects worth N445.8 billion in the South East region. He added that regional directors of the Federal Ministry of Works have been instructed to return to project sites across the country to compile all inherited and ongoing contracts.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday, Umahi said the N445.8 billion worth of contracts cover key roads linking Cross River, Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa and Abuja.

“I have directed all the regional directors of the Federal Ministry of Works back to sites in all the regions across the country to compile all inherited but ongoing projects and all new projects in all the regions so that Nigerians will appreciate the huge works that Mr. President is doing in all the regions, irrespective of those who voted for him and those who did not,” he stated.

“Mr. President is using fair distribution of infrastructure to reunite Nigerians and renew their hope, and only those who open their eyes will see the light of change in Nigeria,” the minister added.

Responding to claims that the South East has been sidelined in road infrastructure distribution, Umahi clarified that President Tinubu has already released N108 billion for ongoing projects in the region. He debunked recent reports that attempted to misrepresent his remarks following the July 31, 2025, Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

“What happened in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of 31/7/2025 was a review of that corridor from 118km x 1 to 231.64km x 1 for N445.8 billion,” he explained. “This misleading writer chose to change the narrative of my press briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Tran Sahara Section 1 (Ebonyi State to Benue border – 123.64km at N445.8 billion) but deliberately chose to call it Oyo-Benue Border Road to deceive and incite unsuspecting members of the public.”

He emphasised that under the current administration, over 90 percent of previously abandoned road projects, some dating back to 2013, have been revived and are now progressing.

Umahi highlighted key infrastructure projects in the South East, including major works on the 2nd Niger Bridge access roads: Section 2A in Delta State valued at N146 billion and Section 2B in Anambra State valued at N176 billion.

Other critical roads under construction in the region include the Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway (in four sections), the Enugu–Abakaliki Road, the Afikpo (Ebonyi)–Abia–Imo Road, the Onitsha–Owerri–Aba Road, the Aba–Ikot Ekpene Road, and the Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene Road.

Calling for political support from the region, Umahi appealed to South Easterners to rally behind President Tinubu as a show of appreciation for his inclusive approach to governance.

“I request the South East people to rise in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he has demonstrated unwavering love and fairness to the people of the South East. We must not be deceived again. Mr. President must have the votes of the South East up to 90 percent to cement this relationship,” Umahi urged.

“Enough of darkening counsel without knowledge in the South East. We must rise to educate our people. If we want to be president, we must avoid the politics of hate, misinformation, and sentiments. We must support other regions, and with God, one day, other regions will support us.

“Mr. President must be supported to complete his tenure of eight years, which all regions are benefiting from. One day, we will be number one, but not in 2027. I will vocally continue to stand against any mischief to deceive our people. We are known for hard work and love and not hate,” he concluded.