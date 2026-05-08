FG orders FERMA to fix Bida–Lambata Road corridor

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, has directed the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to immediately mobilise contractors to Bida–Lambata Road corridor especially the trouble section between Age and Bida.

This, according to him, is part of an urgent intervention measure aimed at easing the severe gridlock being experienced along the route.

The minister also assured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to urgently address the deteriorating condition of the Bida–Lambata Road following growing concerns over the persistent traffic congestion and the hardship faced by commuters and transporters along the corridor.

The directive was issued at the weekend, during a meeting with stakeholders of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), led by its president, Alhaji Yusuf Uthman, who visited the minister to draw attention to the worsening condition of the road, particularly the severe traffic congestion that reportedly brought movement to a complete standstill over the last four days.

Goronyo acknowledged the critical importance of the road and described the current situation as unfortunate and unacceptable.

The minister reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to infrastructure development across the country, emphasising that the administration remains focused on constructing and rehabilitating roads to promote economic growth, safer transportation, and national connectivity.

According to the minister, the Federal Government has already initiated several landmark infrastructure projects nationwide, including the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway, Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, and the Abuja–Kaduna Road project, among others.

On the immediate condition of the Bida–Lambata corridor, the minister directed the relevant authorities to commence urgent intervention measures without delay.

“As an agency responsible for road maintenance, we cannot fold our arms while Nigerians continue to suffer. The president is deeply concerned about the hardship being experienced by motorists and commuters along this corridor,” the minister stated.

He consequently directed the Managing Director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other relevant agencies, to urgently mobilise personnel and contractors to the site for emergency repairs.aimed at reducing gridlock, and restoring smooth vehicular movement along the road.

Goronyo further disclosed that the reconstruction of the road falls under the Federal Government’s long-term Tax Credit Scheme through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

He explained that the proposed reconstruction will cover the stretch from Lambata to Bida, Mokwa, Tegina, and up to Kontagora, spanning approximately 350 kilometres.

He assured Nigerians that, while awaiting the full commencement of the major reconstruction project, critical portions of the road would be properly maintained to ease transportation and facilitate the uninterrupted movement of goods and services, reiterating that no administration in Nigeria’s history has demonstrated a stronger commitment to infrastructure development than the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He noted that strategic investments in roads, rail, and other critical sectors remain central to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a statement, the minister also appreciated stakeholders for their continued support and co-operation with the ministry, stressing that collaboration remains essential in achieving sustainable development and improving the living conditions of Nigerians.

Speaking during the engagement, the NARTO president commended the Federal Government for approving the reconstruction of the road but stressed the urgent need for contractors to be fully mobilised to the site in order to address the immediate challenges faced by road-users.

He noted that the Bida–Lambata Road remains one of the country’s most strategic transport corridors due to the heavy movement of goods and services linking the northern and southern parts of Nigeria.

In his remarks, Managing Director of FERMA, Dr. Emeka Agbasi, commended the minister for his foresight, prompt intervention, and proactive leadership in responding to the challenges faced by motorists along the Bida–Lambata corridor.

Agbasi assured the minister and stakeholders that the agency would immediately comply with the directive by mobilising contractors and maintenance teams to the site in order to commence emergency repairs and traffic management measures aimed at restoring the free flow of traffic along the road.

He also commended NARTO and other transport stakeholders for their constructive engagement and commitment, describing them as “the eyes of the road,” whose observations and co-operation remain vital in identifying challenges affecting road-users across the country.

Similarly, the chairman of the board, Alhaji Musa Babayo, commended the minister, FERMA management, and stakeholders for their collective efforts and patriotism toward improving the nation’s road infrastructure and enhancing the welfare of Nigerians.

He noted that the collaboration among relevant agencies and stakeholders demonstrates the Federal Government’s determination to deliver sustainable infrastructure development for the benefit of all citizens.