FG introduces compulsory drug tests for secondary school students

By Seyi Babalola

The federal government has implemented strict new measures to combat drug and substance misuse in secondary schools, including mandatory drug testing for students and interim suspension for those who consistently test positive after receiving treatment and rehabilitation.

According to the new policy, all newly enrolled secondary school students will be subject to mandatory drug integrity testing at the moment of entry.

The measures are contained in the National Implementation Guidelines Against Drug and Substance Use in Schools in Nigeria for secondary schools.

The guideline outlines a comprehensive framework aimed at reducing the growing prevalence of substance abuse among students and creating safer learning environments across schools nationwide.

According to the document, the policy is designed to “create a conducive environment for teaching and learning in the institutions by reducing the negative effect substance abuse has on the mental health and academic performance of students/learners.”

The guideline states that “all new students/learners shall be subjected to drug tests and other measures approved by the schools/learning centres at the point of entry,” adding that the process must be carried out “in collaboration with approved federal/state health facilities and procedures.”

In addition to entry-level screening, schools are expected to conduct periodic and impromptu drug tests for both new and returning students at least once every academic session.

The document further provides that “all students/learners shall undergo periodic drug tests as recommended by appropriate authorities.”

It prohibits students from using or possessing narcotic drugs, controlled substances or other drugs of abuse without authorisation from school authorities, stating that “all students/learners are prohibited from using or being in possession of narcotic drugs, controlled drugs or substances of abuse without approval from the school authority.”