From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Energy Commission of Nigeria, ECN has scored the administration of president Bola Tinubu’s high in its commitment in addressing power challenges in the country.

The Director General Dr Mustapha Abdullahi made this known iin Abuja while celebrating the presidents second anniversary.He said stakeholders have continued to commend the Federal Government for the adopted approach to address the challenges of inadequate power supply across the power sector chain.

He added that the Federal Government, through ECN has remained committed to provide Nigerians with a more sustainable power alternative with its solarization project; which will remove over dependence on the country’s national grid that has over the years suffered collapses including attacks by criminal minded persons, vandals and insurgents.

“As Nigerians celebrate the second year anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, it’s major aspect that has given joy and hope to Nigerian populace is his strong will to address the challenges of inadequate power supply.

It is therefore no wonder that Nigerians, especially stakeholders in the sector have lent their voices and support to the N10bn solar power project of the Federal Government which has been variously described as a critical step toward securing a sustainable energy future for Nigeria.

Despite criticism from a section of the public, this initiative is deserving of support as knowledgeable persons view it as a “strategic investment in sustainability, self-reliance, and universal energy access.”

With the administration entering its mid-term, “The initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s power sector, including providing stable electricity and prepaid meters nationwide”.

According to Dr Abdullahi, Nigeria’s Energy debt crisis is an issue which the federal government is working assiduously to tackle.

Only recently, the indebtedness of some federal institutions which includes the Presidential Villa, owe the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) ₦47.1 billion in unpaid bills way before the emergence of the Tinubu administration in 2023.

“Transitioning to solar energy is not just about cost-cutting; it’s about creating a model for efficiency and shielding Nigerians from rising tariffs.” Dr. Mustapha recently stated.

Global successes, according to experts reveal that renewable-driven industrial sector is the way to go in addressing power challenges in modern society.

In the opinion of many including that of Dr Abdullahi, DG of the ECN, “the Solarization project is expected to deliver significant economic and social benefits, including job creation in solar manufacturing, installation, and maintenance, while fostering innovation among Nigerian engineers and entrepreneurs as it will also reduce pressure on the national grid.”

“This is not just about powering Aso Rock; it’s about planting seeds for renewable systems to electrify rural communities, empower the underserved, and ensure energy equity.

”The initiative is part of broader reforms across Nigeria’s power value chain, from generation to distribution.” He stated.

“History will remember this project as the spark that ignited Nigeria’s energy revolution—a future where clean, affordable power is accessible to all,” he added.

“The solar initiative supports President Tinubu’s agenda to eliminate energy debt, reduce governance costs, and position Nigeria as a renewable energy leader.

“This is the pathway to uninterrupted, sustainable electricity, and the cost is minimal compared to its transformative legacy,” Dr. Abdullahi assured.