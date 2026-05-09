Organisers of the Fans For Fun (FFF) Under-17 Unity Cup have announced attractive incentives for the third edition of the tournament, including millions of naira in prize money and an opportunity for selected players to train in the United Kingdom.

The competition, scheduled to kick off on May 13, 2026, will see the winning team claim ₦4 million, while the runners-up will receive ₦3 million. Teams finishing third and fourth will earn ₦2 million and ₦1 million respectively, making it one of the most lucrative grassroots football tournaments in Lagos State.

Beyond the financial rewards, outstanding players will also gain international exposure. The tournament’s technical committee will select 18 Most Valuable Players (MVPs), who will travel to the UK to train at the Liverpool International Academy.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Media Centre of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, the competition’s Chief Executive Officer, Olatunbosun Akande, revealed that 57 teams are expected to participate. These teams will represent the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas across the state.

Akande also confirmed that matches will be held across four venues: Maracana Stadium, Onikan Stadium, Nitel Playing Ground in Cappa, Oshodi, and the University of Lagos Playing Ground in Akoka.

“All things being equal, we intend to kick off the competition on May 13 once all formalities are concluded,” he said, adding that registration is still open for interested local governments.

He further disclosed that the selected MVPs’ international trip will be supported through a partnership arrangement. “The 18 selected players will be sponsored by their respective local governments, while we will handle other logistics,” he explained.

Also speaking, Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, Dotun Coker, praised the organisers for sustaining the initiative and reaffirmed the FA’s support for the tournament.

“The FFF Unity Cup is very important to us at the FA. We commend the CEO, Olatunbosun Akande, for this initiative and assure all participating teams of our full support,” Coker said.