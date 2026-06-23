Femi Pedro officially assumes duties as Nigeria’s ambassador to Australia

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Solomon Islands and the Oceanic States, Femi Pedro on Tuesday officially commenced duties.

This is as the envoy submitted his Letters of Credence to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, the Honourable Ms. Sam Mostyn AC.

In a statement, the ambassador said, “Today’s ceremony marks the official commencement of my duties as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Solomon Islands and the Oceanic States.

“This is not just a ceremonial milestone- it is a call to action.”

Pedro noted that Australia and Nigeria share a uniquely rich and evolving partnership built on mutual respect, shared Commonwealth values and growing economic complementarities.

“From critical minerals and agricultural innovation to education and fintech, the opportunities for deeper collaboration are immense.

“Nigeria is open for business, and I look forward to working with the Australian government and our partners across the region to advance trade, investment, education and cultural exchange,” he added.

He urged compatriots in

in Australia and across the Oceanic States to see him officially as their High Commissioner.

He stated, “Not only do I carry President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate, I also carry your identity, your aspirations, your hardwork and your pride.

“As I take up this post, I am inspired by the renewed doctrine of Nigeria’s foreign policy that has the Nigerian people at heart: Demography, Development, Diaspora and Democracy.

“I am also committed to embedding the National Values Charter in all our diplomatic engagements, thereby ensuring that Nigeria’s identity and promise are proudly projected across the Pacific.

“You are the face of Nigeria in this region, so let us work together as partners in nation-building.

“I am here for you, and our mission is open for engagement.

“The world is watching Nigeria. Now, we deliver.”