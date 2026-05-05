Femi Lazarus was directed by God to relocate to Kenya – Julian Kyula

By Seyi Babalola

Reverend Julian Kyula of The Purpose Centre Church in Kenya has said that God instructed Apostle Femi Lazarus and his wife to settle in Kenya.

In a video shared Tuesday by #AsakeGRN on X, the Reverend welcomed Pastor Femi Lazarus and his wife to Kenya.

Speaking on stage at the church, Pastor Femi Lazarus and his wife said that they came not only to hear the word, but also to understand that this is more than just a church, but a gate.

He said, “I came this morning with my wife, and some of our pastors are there with us also, and we shared with Reverend the new instruction God gave to us, and he was one of the first persons I had to share that with.

“This morning we didn’t just come to listen to the word; we came recognising that this is not just a church but a gate.

“It is a very, very significant morning for us on this new phase of our assignment, and I said to myself, if I am going to a city and Pastor Poju is there, I must see him before I do anything.

“But thank God we have you here as one that not just that we hear from but we look up to also.” He added.

He also appreciated Reverend Julian Kyula for receiving them and affirmed that they did not just come to hear the word but also to be imperfect and blessed.

He said, “I believe that every grace needed to make a nation prosper is in the nation.

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“There is nothing new or special that we have brought, and that’s why we have come here to receive this morning.

“So we want to really thank you for receiving us and we came and I have to say it in case you don’t want to do it.

“So I have to say it so I can put Reverend out there. We came this morning to be imperfect.

“We didn’t just come to hear the word, we came to be blessed here and launched forth here. I want to thank you once again for receiving us.” He added.

Responding to Pastor Femi Lazarus, Reverend Julian Kyula said, “I think it’s okay for me to say that God has put in Apostle and his wife’s heart at this season, it’s okay for me to say it or not yet, to be based in Kenya.”

He also described this move as a blessing to Kenya, saying that global voices and vessels making Kenya their base during this period is a time of favour.

He said, “Kenya, Kenya, your time of favour has come. When you see global voices, global vessels that God is using in a generation, making a decision that this shall be a base, even if he said it’s for one week, it doesn’t matter.

“To me, this is as good as Kathryn Kuhlman saying she will be in Kenya for this season.

“This is as good as my brother Apostle Selman says, and if you listen to Apostle Selman, he says there’s one nation he wants to have a house in, Kenya. Kenya, do not miss your moment of visitation,” he added.