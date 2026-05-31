Femgineers x NKF 2026

This year’s Femgineers program was all about sparking curiosity and confidence in young girls through the exciting theme of Flight and Forces. With 12 bright participants, St Saviours School, Ikoyi in collaboration with The Neya Kalu Foundation, designed a series of activities that blended science, creativity, and real-world exploration.

The girls engaged in interactive sessions that broke down the fundamentals of:

How forces work in aviation

in aviation Factors that impact forces such as weight, thrust, and drag

such as weight, thrust, and drag Aerodynamics and how it shapes the design of aircraft

Through experiments and practical demonstrations, they didn’t just learn theory—they applied it to scenarios that mirrored real aviation challenges.

One of the highlights was a special visit to United Nigeria Airlines. The girls had the chance to:

Step inside an airplane

Observe how different parts of the aircraft function

Experience firsthand what it means to be onboard and see aviation in action

This immersive experience connected classroom learning to the real world, leaving them inspired about the possibilities of STEM careers.

Femgineers 2026 wasn’t just about science—it was about empowerment. By combining education, exploration, and mentorship, we created a space where girls could see themselves as future engineers, pilots, and innovators.

This initiative shows that when young minds are given the tools and opportunities, they can soar—literally and figuratively. Femgineers 2026 is proof that the future of STEM is bright, diverse, and full of potential.