set to hire 300 additional doctors

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) remains free of Ebola virus disease despite recent public concerns over a suspected case, Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Secretariat, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe has disclosed.

He clarified this at a press briefing and update the public on the state of health surveillance in the territory.

Fasawe confirmed a suspected case, involving an individual who recently traveled from Rwanda (bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo, where Ebola has been confirmed), tested negative for both Ebola and Marburg viruses. “There is no case of Ebola in the FCT,” she emphatically stated, dispelling fears and rumors in the community.

Praising the proactive health measures led by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, she said: “Thanks to the robust health infrastructure and a highly effective surveillance system, we have been able to rapidly detect and contain potential threats better than many other states.”

She added that the recent commissioning of an Emergency Operations Centre and an active surveillance team were pivotal in this swift response.

The Secretary highlighted the good health-seeking behavior of the patient, who promptly sought medical care upon feeling unwell. She said the hospital acted swiftly by isolating the patient and notifying health authorities. “This is not the first suspected case this year, but our protocols have ensured no transmission,” she explained.

Fasawe also reassured that the FCT Health Secretariat is collaborating closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to monitor all points of entry, especially air borders, to ensure vigilance against potential cases from neighboring countries.

She urged the media and public to verify reports before disseminating information to prevent panic and stigmatization. “Every fever is not malaria,” she cautioned. “If you experience fever or unusual bleeding from any orifice, report immediately to the nearest health centre. This is a medical emergency.”

On the issue of healthcare workers’ welfare and an earlier strike threat by resident doctors, Fasawe announced the FCT Minister’s approval for the payment of allowances and the recruitment of new doctors.

She confirmed that 37 doctors have already been employed, with plans to hire nearly 300 more health professionals soon. “These actions are aimed at sustainable solutions to prevent future strikes,” she emphasized. “We are putting systems in place to ensure automatic payment of allowances in the future.”

Commenting on the recently suspended strike, President of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Osundayo Zenith, thanked the Minister for his responsiveness. “Our strike was not political but aimed at drawing attention to urgent health sector challenges. The Minister has addressed all our concerns, and we appreciate his generosity and leadership,” he said.

Present at the briefing were key health officials including Permanent Secretary of the Health Secretariat, Babagana Adams, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Lere Olayinka, and Chairman of the ARD, FCTA, Dr. George Obong.

The FCT administration called on all residents to remain calm and continue practicing good health habits while assuring that surveillance and preparedness measures remain intensified.