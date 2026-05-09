‎Faulty aircraft cause of disruption on Lagos–London Gatwick route, Air Peace says

By Chinelo Obogo

Air Peace has said temporary disruption to Saturday’s scheduled Lagos–London Gatwick service was due to a faulty aircraft.

‎In a statement, the airline said that it was after the completion of passenger boarding that a routine post-boarding technical check identified a minor aircraft fault that required immediate attention.

The aircraft, it said, was promptly withdrawn from service and passengers safely disembarked.

“At Air Peace, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew will always take precedence over operational schedules. While we understand the inconvenience this situation may have caused, taking swift preventive action was the responsible and necessary decision.

‎”All affected passengers were immediately informed and provided with support, including hotel accommodation and other necessary assistance to ensure their comfort. To minimise further disruption, a replacement aircraft from London will be dispatched and passengers are scheduled to depart this morning. We deeply appreciate the patience, understanding, and cooperation shown by our passengers during this period. Their trust remains incredibly important to us,” the airline said.

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