By John Ogunsemore

Former Italy captain, Fabio Cannavaro has agreed to become the head coach of Uzbekistan ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano reported that a verbal agreement has been reached for Cannavaro to join the Uzbek national team in the next 24-48 hours.

The 2006 World Cup and Ballon D’Or winner has been without a job since being sacked by Dinamo Zagreb in April

No stranger to Asian football, the ex-Juventus defender started his managerial career with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, where he spent five years over two stints.

Cannavaro, 52, has also managed Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and the Chinese national team.

Since returning to Europe in 2022, he has coached Benevento, Udinese and Dinamo Zagreb.