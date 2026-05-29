Ezeani withdraws from Reps race, endorses Harris Okonkwo

One of the aspirants for the House of Representatives seat for Idemili North/South Federal Constituency on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Patrick C. Ezeani, has officially withdrawn from the race and thrown his weight behind the incumbent lawmaker, Hon. Uchenna Harris Okonkwo.

Ezeani, in a statement made available to journalists, said his decision was taken in the interest of party unity and the greater good of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The politician, who had emerged as one of the notable contenders for the party’s ticket, explained that his withdrawal reflects his commitment to the ideals and progress of the party, stressing that unity remains critical to securing victory in the forthcoming election.

“I wish to inform my supporters, NDC faithful, and the general public that I will step down from the race for Member of the Federal House of Representatives and support the incumbent, Hon Uche Harris Okonkwo, to win this election,” Ezeani stated.

He expressed gratitude to his supporters for their unwavering encouragement, goodwill, and commitment throughout his political journey.

Ezeani also urged his followers and party faithful to remain steadfast and continue working towards a shared vision of a better Nigeria.

“This is not the end of the road. Together, we can build a new Nigeria filled with hope and progress,” he added.

Political observers within the constituency believe the endorsement could further strengthen the NDC’s position ahead of the election, as party stakeholders continue efforts to maintain cohesion and consolidate support across Idemili North and South Federal Constituency.

Hon. Patrick C. Ezeani had been regarded as one of the leading aspirants in the contest before announcing his withdrawal and endorsement of the incumbent lawmaker.