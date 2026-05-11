Ex-VC appointed Zamfara commissioner

11 May 2026 10:36 am WAT

Tokunbo2 By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Professor Yahaya Zakari Abdullahi

Professor Yahaya Zakari Abdullahi

Enugu State

Governor Dauda Lawal has nominated Professor Yahaya Zakari Abdullahi as commissioner and a member of the Zamfara State Executive Council.

The nomination was communicated to the Zamfara State House of Assembly by the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, for screening and confirmation.

This is pursuant to Section 192 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Other News

At its 177th sitting held yesterday, the Zamfara State Assembly swiftly screened and confirmed the appointment.

Prof. Zakari is a distinguished scholar and administrator with over two decades of experience in academia, policy formulation and public service.

He served in various leadership capacities within the tertiary education system, including as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara (ZAMSUT).

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Enugu State

Latest News

Related News