Ex-VC appointed Zamfara commissioner

Governor Dauda Lawal has nominated Professor Yahaya Zakari Abdullahi as commissioner and a member of the Zamfara State Executive Council.

The nomination was communicated to the Zamfara State House of Assembly by the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, for screening and confirmation.

This is pursuant to Section 192 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

At its 177th sitting held yesterday, the Zamfara State Assembly swiftly screened and confirmed the appointment.

Prof. Zakari is a distinguished scholar and administrator with over two decades of experience in academia, policy formulation and public service.

He served in various leadership capacities within the tertiary education system, including as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara (ZAMSUT).