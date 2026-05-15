Ex-Super Eagles star Nsofor urges Osimhen to leave Galatasaray

By Seyi Babalola

Former Super Eagles forward Obinna Nsofor has urged Victor Osimhen to quit Galatasaray this summer, claiming that a move to a club capable of competing for the UEFA Champions League is the only thing standing between the Nigerian striker and a spot among Europe’s best.

Nsofor, who represented Nigeria at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where the Super Eagles won silver, stated his position while acknowledging the Turkish giants’ status as a big club.

“Victor Osimhen has done enough at Galatasaray. If he truly wants to become the best striker in the world, then he must move to a club that can compete seriously for the UEFA Champions League.

“Right now, the only thing separating him from the very top is winning at the highest level in Europe,” Nsofor said on Brila in quotes shared on X on Thursday.

“Galatasaray is a big club, nobody can deny that, but when you talk about clubs expected to win the UEFA Champions League, they are not among the favourites.

“Osimhen is already at the level where he should be competing with the very best strikers every single season.”

Osimhen, 27, has enjoyed a remarkable two-season spell at Galatasaray, scoring 59 goals in 74 appearances and helping the club win three trophies, including a fourth consecutive league title secured last weekend with a brace in a 4-2 win over Antalyaspor.

This season alone, the Nigerian has registered 15 goals and five assists in 22 league appearances.