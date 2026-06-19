From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Ex-Senate president, Adolphus Wabara, has commended the management of the Nigerian British University (NBU), Asa, Abia State for the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (AIRI) in the university.

Senator Wabara, who spoke during the unveiling of the institute, said with AIRI’s establishment, NBU has taken a significant step in positioning itself among institutions that are committed to shaping the future, rather than merely reacting to it.

“AIRI is, therefore, not merely an academic centre; it is a strategic investment in the intellectual capital that will drive the future prosperity

of our nation.

“We live in an age where Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming every sphere of human endeavour. From healthcare and education to agriculture, commerce, governance, environmental management, scientific research, and technology, AI is redefining how we live, work, and solve problems”.

The former Senate president stated that the establishment of AIRI demonstrates that Nigerian British University understands the responsibility of higher education in the 21st century.

He advised that “universities must not only transmit knowledge, they must generate knowledge. They must not only prepare students for existing opportunities; they must equip them to create new opportunities”.

Wabara warned that Africa, today, stands at a critical crossroads, stressing that it is either her people remain consumers of technologies developed elsewhere, or become active contributors to global innovation.

“The difference will depend largely on the quality of our educational institutions, the strength of our research culture, and our willingness to invest in the creativity of our young people.

“Institutions such as AIRI@NBU provide the platform through which that future can be created. They empower young minds to move beyond dependency and become innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and solution providers”.

While commending the visionaries behind the initiative, he told the students that the future belongs not necessarily to those who possess the most resources, but to those who possess the most imagination, discipline, and determination; and urged them to dream beyond conventional limits.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Rev Fr. (Prof) Innocent Ebere Uwah, said management established AIRI as AI is where the world is today, and no one wants to come last.

“By establishing the institute, we will groom our students to be global citizens and be active participants in the realms of life.

“The institute will equip our students to carry out research, to catch up with the world and be part of the vocal voices that should be able to command technology and business in this century”.

Prof Uwah said with the launching of AIRI, the university has not only showcased her brand, but has also shown it has come of age to create people with employable skills and global citizens with potentials the whole world can trust.

He informed that management has put up measures to ensure the sustainability of the institute.

The Dean, Faculty of Computing Information Technology of the university, Prof. Ekpe Okorafor, said the institute was established to ensure Africa is not left behind in the emerging AI world.

Prof Okorafor revealed that AIRI was not just another NBU Centre, but a special place to create knowledge and transfer ideas into industry. He added that the institute would allow the students to be innovators, entrepreneurs, and creators of wealth.