Ex-Reps member, Sunny-Goli defeats incumbent Senator, Agadaga

pledges Inclusive leadership

A former member of the House of Representatives in the Ninth Assembly, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Bayelsa East Senatorial District election in 2027 after defeating the incumbent, Senator Benson Sunday Agadaga.

Israel Sunny Goli, who had also served Brass Constituency 1 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly between 2015 and 2019, polled over 76,725 votes from Brass, Nembe, and Ogbia Local Government Areas to clinch the ticket.

Agadaga, and a former state assembly member, Chief Amalayon Yuosuo, scored 414 and 2,959, respectively.

Speaking after the primary election supervised by members of the APC Senatorial Election Committee, headed by Chief Solomon Egba, Sunny-Goli expressed gratitude to God for the victory.

He also thanked the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, for creating an environment that fostered a peaceful, free, and fair process.

The lawmaker commended party members and stakeholders of the APC in Bayelsa East for entrusting him with the party’s ticket. He described the mandate as a call to service and responsibility.

“Your confidence in me will not be misplaced,” Sunny-Goli said. He pledged a representation that is participatory and a commitment to the growth, unity, and progress of the district.

He called on all party stakeholders, including fellow aspirants, to work with him in advancing the district’s shared aspirations, extending a hand of partnership to strengthen unity within the party.

The APC primary in Bayelsa East was conducted under the party’s direct primary framework.

Commenting on the peaceful conduct of the primaries, the Acting Amanayabo of Okpoama Kingdom,

High Chief Nathan Egba-Dienegha commended the peaceful process of the APC primaries, ” The victory of Hon. Sunny Goli is not surprising, and his past performance in the House of Reps is the reason he won wholeheartedly.”

“He is a more popular candidate and a great achiever. And I am sure when he gets to the National Assembly, as he has done in the past, he will perform and never disappoint the whole Bayelsà.”

Also speaking, Hon. Victor Sam-Ateke, a former Deputy Speaker of Bayelsa House of Assembly, commended the people of Nembe, Brass, and Ogbia for the massive turnout and peaceful conduct of the APC primaries.

He said, “This is the first time I am witnessing the overwhelming support shown by the people, and I thank the people of Brass LGA and the APC for projecting an acceptable person for the national Assembly.