Ex-Power minister Saleh Mamman convicted of money laundering

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has convicted a former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, on 12 counts of fraud and money laundering.

Justice James Omotosho convicted Engr Saleh on all counts in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/273/2024, preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ex-minister, who served in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, was found complicit in the illegal diversion of public funds totalling about N33.8 billion. Justice Omotosho said he was satisfied that the prosecution had successfully established the former minister’s culpability beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court found that he made a cash payment of $655,700 (N200 million) for landed property in Abuja without recourse to a financial institution.

He was also found guilty of criminal breach of trust in relation to funds released by the federal government for the Mambilla and Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant projects.

According to the court, most of the funds were siphoned through bureau de change operators, who converted the money into foreign currencies and handed it over to the defendant.

“The evidence of the prosecution is overwhelming against the scanty and almost absent defence of the defendant.

“The defendant did not offer any credible evidence to rebut the prosecution’s case,” Justice Omotosho held.