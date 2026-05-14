Ex-Ondo governor Mimiko joins APC

14 May 2026 7:26 pm WAT

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Olusegun Mimiko

Olusegun Mimiko

Enugu State

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former Ondo State Governor Dr Olusegun Mimiko has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mimiko, a former two-term governor of the state, was formally received at the APC Secretariat in Akure by the state party chairman, Hon. Kolawole Babatunde, and other party leaders.

His defection follows months of political realignment in the state, including the movement of several of his allies into the ruling party in 2025.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Mimiko said his decision was driven by support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid and confidence in the administration’s direction.

“I believe the country is on a path of progress under President Tinubu, and I am joining to support that vision,” he said.

APC leaders welcomed his defection, describing it as a boost to the party’s strength and electoral prospects in the state.

Babatunde said Mimiko’s experience and political influence would strengthen the party’s structure ahead of the upcoming elections.

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